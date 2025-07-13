Imphal: COVID-19 cases are reportedly at a low ebb in Manipur, as the number of active cases in the state has decreased to 25, according to the latest COVID-19 status report issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Manipur reported five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total number of infections in the state to 323 since June 1, 2025. According to the IDSP, the latest cases were detected from 24 samples tested, registering a daily positivity rate of 20.8%.

Imphal West district continues to account for the highest number of cases, followed by Imphal East and Bishnupur districts. The active caseload has now dropped to 25, with most patients under isolation.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to show a positive trend, with a total of 298 individuals discharged so far, bringing the recovery rate to 92.26%. The number of deaths has reached 2,149 since the virus first spiked in the state in 2020. No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.