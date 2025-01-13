Imphal: The Raj Bhavan, Imphal was crammed with a series of engagements as the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla had to attend productive discussions on various topics with many political leaders, officials, Retired Army Officers, and Civil Social Organizations in only six hours on Monday.

First, the government met the Vice-Chancellor of Manipur Technical University (MTU) and Dhanamanjuri University, H. Gyan Prakash; Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University of Culture, Paonam Gunindro Singh along with Registrars of the Universities The visitors briefed the Governor on the overall functioning of their respective universities, focusing on administration and academics.

In the second meeting, the representatives of the Manipur Chamber of Commerce and Industry submitted a memorandum to the governor apprising about various issues and difficulties faced by business bodies and individuals in the state due to the ongoing situation.

On the third, representatives of the National People’s Party (NPP), led by its National Vice President, Y. Joykumar Singh apprised the governor about the ongoing situation in the state.

They highlighted the difficulties faced by the people in terms of transportation, economy, law and order, etc.

The representatives urged the Governor to find ways to resolve the crisis amicably to restore normalcy.

Fourthly, the leaders of Manipur Democratic Alliance (MDA – a political alliance), pressed the Governor to take steps for an early settlement to the ongoing crisis in the state.

Fifthly, the delegates of the Meetei Council, Moreh also submitted a memorandum.

They highlighted the difficulties endured by the affected individuals and urged the Governor to take steps to foster harmony between communities and expedite the return to peace and normalcy in the region.

In the sixth meeting, the former Chief Minister of Manipur, Radhabinod Koijam along with Lt. Gen.(Retd.) K. Himalaya Singh called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan. Lt.Gen.(Retd.) L. Nishikanta Singh also called on the Governor.

Last but not least, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Anurag Bajpai called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan in the evening.

According to a Raj Bhavan communique, highlighting the core issues affecting the business communities and encouraging the Vice-Chancellors to continue their dedicated efforts and work diligently to enhance the educational landscape of Manipur, the Governor appealed to the political party leaders to extend their cooperation in the run-up to solve the impending issue and in the restoration of peace and harmony in the State.