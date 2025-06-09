Guwahati: Manipur is grappling with escalating protests following the arrest of Ashem Kanan Singh, a reported member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol (AT).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Ashem Kanan Singh, a former Head Constable with the Manipur police force, on Sunday (June 8, 2025) for his alleged involvement in various criminal activities linked to the 2023 Manipur violence.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Manipur Police on its official social media handle X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that they terminated Singh’s service on March 3, 2025, due to his participation in multiple criminal activities, including cross-border arms smuggling.

“He was arrested for his criminal activities, which include several acts of grave nature and involvement in unlawful activities and criminal cases registered against him,” police stated.

CBI and NIA have issued press releases regarding certain arrests made recently; details of which are given below:

Ashem Kanan Singh (46) was arrested by CBI in Imphal, Manipur. He was a Head Constable in Manipur Police till he was terminated from service on 3rd March 2025 for his… Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge! — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) June 9, 2025

Following his arrest, protests erupted in the valley areas of Manipur on the evening of June 7, but Manipur Police and security forces brought the situation under control, the police asserted.

Furthermore, the Police have urged the public not to support such protests related to the arrests of individuals involved in unlawful and criminal activities.

Amidst the growing unrest in the state, Manipur’s former Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged the public to remain united.

Speaking to reporters before his departure for Delhi with Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, former Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh stated the critical situation the state is facing.

“I am leaving for Delhi with MP Leishemba Sanajaoba to apprise the state’s situation to central leaders,” he stated. “I want to appeal to all, including mothers and brothers, that this is a crucial stage for the state, and everyone should be very careful in what they do and say.”

N Biren urged the public to remain cautious and avoid acting on emotions, stressing the importance of safeguarding indigenous interests and leaving violence behind.

“We should work together and leave all violence behind. Whatever we can do, we must come together and tread cautiously. We should not act based on emotions,” he added.