Imphal: Joint Action Committee against Pollution Campaign in industries in and around villages of Moidangpok, New Keihelmanbi, and Moidangpok Khunou on Wednesday, staged a protest against environmental pollution in Imphal west district of Manipur.

These villages were located near the National Highway 37 – linking Imphal to Silchar in Imphal West district.

The protestors, during the protest, urged the authority to halt the establishment of bitumen mining plants, stone crushers, and brickfields in and around Moidangpok, New Keihelmanbi, and Moidangpok Khunou.

An executive member of the JAC Longjam, Biju Devi, said that the Manipur High Court, in 2021 issued an interim order directing the government not to implement its new rule allowing crusher plants to be set up even closer to the human population

However, some firms have started work against air pollution, noise pollution, and sound pollution by implementing different measures, including stone crushers, she said.

She further stated that a bitumen plant has also started its work in the New Keithelmanbi area, which is a violation of the Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act 1814.

She warned the authority that the agitation would be intensified by March 28 unless the government directs the concerned firms to stop the works against the pollution hazards causing harm to human beings.