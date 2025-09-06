Guwahati: Manipur’s capital, Imphal, is preparing to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anticipated visit next week, marking his first trip to the state since the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Meanwhile, two prominent Kuki-Zo organizations, which recently renewed their Suspension of Operations agreement with the central government, clarified that people should not interpret the reopening of National Highway 2 as permitting unrestricted movement between Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Prime Minister is expected to visit Manipur on September 13. In preparation, authorities are constructing a grand stage at Kangla Fort and undertaking extensive cleaning and painting activities.

Officials reported increased security presence and measures, including the registration of visitors entering the fort.

Additionally, road maintenance work, including repainting medians and trimming trees, is underway along the route from Imphal Airport to Kangla Fort.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Similar preparations are also taking place at the Peace Ground in Churachandpur district.

Also read: Gaurav Gogoi says PM Modi’s visit to Manipur marks start of long peace process

The opposition has criticized the ruling party for the delay in the Prime Minister’s visit amid ongoing tensions. Since May 2023, ethnic clashes have resulted in over 260 fatalities and displaced thousands.

Following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the central government imposed President’s rule, and the state assembly remains under suspended animation.

The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) signed a revised Suspension of Operations agreement with the government on Thursday.

The groups commit to upholding Manipur’s territorial integrity, relocating camps from sensitive areas, and pursuing efforts to restore lasting peace.

In a joint statement, the KNO and UPF emphasized that the Kuki-Zo community did not block National Highway 2 and cautioned against misinterpretations regarding the highway’s reopening.

They underscored that the responsibility for securing the highway lies with the Government of India and its deployed forces.

The organizations urged the public and media to avoid disseminating misinformation and to respect the complex security and political dynamics of the region.

They reaffirmed their intention to continue political dialogue aimed at establishing a Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo people, within the framework of the Indian Constitution.