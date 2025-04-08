Imphal: Central security forces and civil police of Manipur arrested two underground activists from separate groups in different operations conducted in the Imphal East and Imphal West districts, resulting recovery of a two-wheeler vehicle, mobile phones, and some incriminating documents.

In the first operation carried out at Keirao Wangkhem village near TB Hospital under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East District, the joint team arrested one People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), namely, Thokchom Ningthem Meitei @ Lingjen (48), on Monday.

In the second operation, the team apprehended a member of the underground United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), namely, Ningombam Ajitkumar Singh @ Khagemba (49) of Singjamei Makha Khongnang Pheidekpi under Singjamei-PS, Imphal West District, from Pebiya Pandit Leikai near Meira Shang under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East District.

Police said that both of them were involved in extortion activities from the general public and private schools and colleges located in Imphal.

One two-wheeler and two mobile phones were recovered from their possessions.

The arrested cadres, along with the seized items, were handed over to the concerned police station for taking legal proceedings under relevant sections of the law.