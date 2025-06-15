Imphal: One active cadre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive (PREPAK-Pro) was arrested, and a cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike stores was recovered during operations on Saturday across three valley districts, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal in Manipur.

A joint team from the central security forces and civil police arrested an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro) from Taothong Khunou near Khudeiband Lampak under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West District. Soibam Rabichandra Singh @ Khaba (28) of Tronglaobi Makha Leikai, Bishnupur District, was arrested along with one mobile handset and one Aadhaar Card, the police said.

In another operation conducted at Tengtha Samuching hills under the Khongjom police station in Thoubal district, the joint team retrieved one .303 Rifle with a magazine, one 7.62 mm SLR Rifle with a magazine, 48 7.62×51 mm (SLR) live rounds, three tear smoke shells (CS), and four 38 mm anti-riot cartridges with rubber bullets.

During the operation at Thayong Chingyang Shangran Ching Makha Laikot Kom Village under Yaingangpokpi Police Station, Imphal East District, the joint team recovered one 12 Bore Bolt Action Rifle, one 12 Bore SBBL Rifle, one Para Bomb (51 mm ILLG), one No. 36 Hand Grenade, one Pompi Bomb, three 12 Bore live Cartridges, two tear smoke shells (Chilli), one tear smoke shell soft nose (SR), one rubber bullet (38 mm Anti-Riot), one tear smoke grenade, and one bulletproof jacket without a plate.

