Imphal: A suspected insurgent already in police custody for extortion has been re-arrested within court premises for his alleged involvement in a 2012 bomb blast case at the residence of a former Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker.

Nameirakpam Dhamen Singh, alias Meitei (49), an alleged self-styled captain of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), was formally arrested by Singjamei police on Friday after being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Imphal West, in connection with a separate extortion case.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Singh, a resident of Bashikhong Khudekpi Mamang Leikai under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district, was initially arrested on June 18 from Kwakta Terakhongshangbi Bazar in Bishnupur district.

Police had recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and incriminating documents from him. He was reportedly involved in extorting money from the public, local businesses, and government offices.

Following a court appearance related to the extortion charges, Singjamei police sought and obtained permission from the same court to formally arrest Singh for his alleged role in a deadly bomb attack that occurred on January 22, 2012.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident in question involved a powerful blast at around 6:30 pm at the gate of former Speaker Irengbam Hemochandra’s residence in Chingamakha Kshetri Leikai, Imphal West.

The attack claimed the life of one person and injured five others. Police had registered a suo moto case at Singjamei police station and continued investigating the matter for over a decade.

The Assistant Public Prosecutor informed the court that Singh’s recent arrest for extortion led to fresh leads in the 2012 blast case. In light of this development, police sought his remand to facilitate further interrogation.

The CJM granted the request and remanded the accused to police custody till July 8, 2025, for continued investigation.