Imphal: Manipur police’s anti-extortion cell on Friday said it had solved several extortion cases in Imphal West and Kakching districts with the arrest of seven cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party-Peoples’ War Group (KCP-PWG).

According to a Manipur police report, the arrest of three members of the proscribed insurgent outfit – Laishram Kenjit Singh (36), Md Abdul Matalif (37) and Laishram Langamba Meitei (28) – is considered a “tremendous achievement” by the security forces.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These three hardcore cadres were arrested with a pistol, four live rounds of ammunition, incriminating documents, including demand letters and equipment for manufacturing illegal arms.

Also Read: Manipur: Police fire tear gas as student protest turns violent

The arrests and seizures were made on Thursday while they were allegedly carrying out extortion drives targeting businessmen and government employees in the Kangchup Hill Range of Imphal West district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrests were made based on information provided by four other KCP (PWG) members who had been arrested from a hideout in Kakching district on Monday.

The arrested persons – Sandham Premkumar Singh alias Leikai (45), Saikhom Sidan Singh (33), Nongmaithem Haridash Singh (56) and Khundogbam Tomba Singh (40) – were allegedly involved in extortion and illegal possession of arms.

A pistol, five mobile phones, a four-wheeler, demand letters and 80 blank receipts of the outfit were recovered from their possession.