Imphal: A joint team of central and state police forces unearthed a cache of military-grade weapons and explosives during successive search operations in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts of Manipur on Friday.

According to officials, the intelligence-led operations targeted abandoned temporary camps believed to have been used by militants. The searches were concentrated around the Kuki villages of Kotzim in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal in their respective districts.

In Kotzim village located approximately 4.5 kilometers northwest of the COB Kotlen outpost under New Keithelmanbi Police Station the security team recovered a substantial haul.

The recovered items included one US-made M16 rifle, one bolt-action rifle, three pull mechanism rifles, three improvised mortars, five mortar bombs, a Motorola communication set, and a bulletproof jacket.

In a separate operation in the general area of Tengnoupal village, four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found and safely retrieved. This area falls under the jurisdiction of Tengnoupal Police Station.

All seized weapons and explosive materials have been handed over to the respective police stations for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.