Imphal: A team from the Anti-Drug Smuggling Unit of the Manipur Police, in coordination with central security forces, cracked down on drug traffickers in the northern parts of Thoubal district and successfully recovered a significant number of contraband drugs.

Illegal tablets, reportedly being smuggled into the state from Myanmar and worth around Rs 15 crores in the international clandestine drug trade, were recovered, the police reported on Tuesday.

The police said the joint team swiftly launched a coordinated operation on Monday, acting on intelligence sources and technical inputs regarding the movement of suspicious vehicles from Moreh, a smuggling town at the Manipur-Myanmar border, towards their destination.

During the surprise operation that lasted around two hours, law enforcement officers recovered an abandoned vehicle at Lilong Arapti Lamkhai near Arapti Bridge, Lilong police station, Thoubal District.

After a thorough search, the team recovered 3.258 kg of suspected WY (Amphetamine) tablets from the abandoned dark grey Alto 800 car, bearing Regd. No. WB-26S/6240.

During further checking, a Xerox copy of the RC for an Alto LXI car bearing Regd. No. NL-05C/3245 was also recovered from the vehicle.

Amphetamines are drugs. They can be legal or illegal. The reports stated that they are legal when prescribed by a healthcare provider and used to treat health problems.

The police stated that the impounded vehicle and seized items were later transferred to the concerned police station for legal formalities.

Police added that further action would be taken to arrest the smugglers involved in the trafficking.