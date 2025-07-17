Imphal: A team from the Anti-Drug Smuggling Unit of Manipur Police, in coordination with central security forces, recovered a significant quantity of contraband drugs in a targeted operation in the northern part of the state.

The seized items, reportedly smuggled from Myanmar, are valued at approximately Rs 24 lakh in the international illicit drug market, police officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the joint team acted on intelligence and technical inputs regarding the movement of a suspicious vehicle traveling from the southern region of Imphal East district towards Senapati district. The operation was conducted on Wednesday and lasted for around two hours.

One individual, identified as Makakmayum Firdos Sharif (26), a resident of Yairipok Tulihal Awang Leikai, Imphal East, was arrested at the T Khullen Naka Checkpoint in Senapati district. During initial questioning, the police learned that the drugs had entered the state from Myanmar via Moreh.

Items recovered from the accused include: 29,974 suspected WY tablets, packed in 150 packets (estimated value: Rs 24,00,000), One Hyundai i20 vehicle with key and registration certificate, One iPhone, One Aadhaar card, One voter ID card.

In a separate operation, a combined team of the Assam Rifles and the Border Security Force apprehended another individual, David Thangkholen Haokip, from Hongkong Market in Moreh, located in Tengnoupal district.

According to an official statement from the Assam Rifles on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the security forces encountered obstruction from a group of around 180 to 200 locals during the arrest. The situation was handled without escalation. The apprehended individual was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Pallel, for further investigation.

Police investigations in both cases are ongoing.