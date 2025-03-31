Imphal: In a major blow to narcotics smuggling in the region, Manipur police arrested four alleged smugglers, including two females, and seized contraband brown sugar worth approximately Rs 1 crore in the international clandestine trade, six mobile handsets, and a four-wheeler.

Acting on specific input from reliable sources about the movement of contraband items on National Highway 102 at Kangpokpi-Senapati-Mao, a team from the Kangpokpi district police remained on high alert.

The team intercepted a four-wheeler traveling from Kangpokpi towards Senapati, carrying six individuals, including two females. Upon searching the vehicle, the police recovered 174 soap cases containing brown sugar worth approximately Rs 1 crore in the international market and six mobile phones.

The police later identified the arrested individuals as Khaikahao Kipgen @ John (40), Letgoumang Touthang @ Amon (33), Aabi Baral (28), Jitten Kharka (22), L H Ranirou (42), and Leah Chao (44). They registered a case under the relevant sections of the law.

The arrested individuals, the contraband drugs, and the impounded vehicles are now in the custody of the Kangpokpi district police for further legal proceedings.

An official statement emphasized that the operation underscores the district police’s commitment to disrupting narcotics smuggling in the region and ensuring a safer environment for the local population.