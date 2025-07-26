Imphal: Manipur Police and Assam Rifles arrested an alleged smuggler and seized 220 kilograms of contraband ganja worth approximately Rs 77,000 in the regional black market near the Manipur–Assam border on Friday, police said on Saturday.

Acting on intelligence inputs about illegal items being transported from the Imphal valley, a joint team of security forces was placed on alert at Jiribam, Manipur’s last border checkpoint with Assam. The team intercepted a TATA truck (registration number MN01 8567) at the Foreigner Check Post under Jiribam Police Station.

A thorough search led to the recovery of 220 kilograms of high-quality ganja, packed in sealed plastic packets. The driver, identified as SK Kaphunlung (43), a resident of Khumji village in Noney district, was arrested on the spot.

Police said they are investigating the source of the contraband and the intended buyers. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway.