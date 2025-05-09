Manipur police rescue kidnapped man, arrest 3 UNLF cadres

Imphal: Manipur Police Commandos, in collaboration with central security forces, successfully rescued a kidnapped man and apprehended three active cadres of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Pambei), a proscribed insurgent group currently engaged in peace talks with the central government.

The operation took place on Thursday near Lilong Bridge along National Highway 102 under the jurisdiction of Lilong Police Station in Thoubal district.

According to an official bulletin from the Manipur Police Control Room, the arrested individuals were involved in the abduction of Md Sadam Hussain, a 27-year-old resident of Lilong Ushoipokpi Tharaorok.

He was kidnapped for ransom on Wednesday from the premises of RIMS complex in Imphal West district. Acting on intelligence, security forces launched a swift operation leading to the discovery of the hideout and the successful rescue of the victim.

The three arrested insurgents have been identified as Laishram Amarjit Singh alias Tompok, aged 36, from Yairipok Laimanai in Imphal East; Khumanthem Motilal Singh, aged 26, from Wangoo Mamang Sabal in Kakching district; and Yumnam Hitlar Meitei alias Amu, aged 36, from Singjamei Kshetri Leikai, Imphal East.

During the operation, security personnel seized a range of items from the accused, including a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing three live rounds, three mobile phones, Rs 20,000 in cash, two Aadhaar cards, wallets, a sling bag, and a four-wheeler vehicle suspected to have been used in the kidnapping.

The successful rescue operation and subsequent arrests mark a significant achievement for law enforcement, especially given the sensitivity surrounding the peace talks with militant groups.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine if more individuals were involved in the abduction plot.