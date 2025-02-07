Imphal: Manipur police commandoes have successfully executed a special operation that led to the safe rescue of two kidnapped hostages from Assam after arresting one of the kidnappers from Manipur.

The Imphal East district police commandos on Thursday night rescued Rintu Mina (37) of Kanaimara Part 2, Dhubri in Assam, and Montu Sheikh (20) of Gasbari P.O. Purandiara, Assam, officials said.

They were allegedly kidnapped for ransom by a gang of five persons and kept in illegal detention for the past two days.

Upon receiving intelligent input from their sources, the special commandos unit of the Manipur police rushed to a house in Hatta, Near Public Hospital in Imphal East, and launched a rescue operation.

On seeing the advancing commandos, almost the kidnappers fled from the scene leaving the two possible victims at around 11 pm on Thursday.

However, one of the kidnappers later identified as Md. Anwar Hussain (41) from the Kairang-Heingang Khong area under Heingang-PS, Imphal East District was arrested.

The police said the abductees were rescued and released unharmed 48 hours after they were kidnapped. An FIR has been registered against the arrested kidnapper for further legal proceedings.