Imphal: Manipur Police recovered four stolen vehicles in Thoubal district over the past 24 hours, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The coordinated effort involved the Anti-Vehicle Theft Squad and personnel from various police stations, including Imphal, Lilong, and Thoubal.

Though no arrests were made, officials described the operation as part of an ongoing district-wide drive to address the growing issue of motor vehicle thefts, acting on several complaints lodged by vehicle owners.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint team launched targeted raids at various locations in the Lilong Turel Ahanbi area under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal district. The raids resulted in the recovery of four stolen vehicles: A white Mahindra Bolero, A blue Maruti Suzuki Fronx, A silky silver Maruti Suzuki Swift, A black TATA Xenon.

According to police, three of the recovered vehicles have been identified and formal procedures to return them to their rightful owners have begun. The owner of the TATA Xenon, however, is yet to be traced.

