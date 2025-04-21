Manipur police recover 42 stolen vehicles in Thoubal district

Imphal: Manipur Police have recovered a total of 42 stolen vehicles over the past four days during special operations targeting anti-social elements and miscreants.

The operations focused particularly on suspected hideouts in the Lilong area of Thoubal district, a region identified as a hotspot for vehicle lifting.

On April 19, police recovered 13 vehicles stolen from various locations across the valley districts. This followed an earlier recovery on April 18, when 14 four-wheelers were seized.

The drive began on April 16, with the recovery of 15 vehicles, including nine four-wheelers and six two-wheelers.

In total, 42 cases have been registered in connection with these thefts. Police have urged citizens whose vehicles were reported stolen to visit nearby police stations to identify and claim their recovered property.

However, despite the successful recoveries, the police have not made any arrests so far. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to identify those responsible for the thefts.