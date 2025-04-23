Manipur police nab two women for militant-linked extortion

Imphal: The Anti-Extortion Unit of the Manipur Police has arrested two women, recently recruited by different underground groups, raising concerns over the increasing involvement of women in extortion operations across the five valley districts.

On Tuesday, the police apprehended 20-year-old Tongbram Dolly Devi at Lamphel Super Market, near the Traffic Island in Imphal West.

Devi, an activist of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba), was allegedly involved in extorting money.

In a separate operation, 40-year-old Keisham Sana Leima, also known as Tamphasana or Lingjel, was arrested in Khundrakpam, Imphal East. Leima is reportedly a cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleikai – Progressive.

Police investigations revealed that many valley-based militant groups in the state have been recruiting women, particularly from poor family backgrounds, for extortion activities.

The arrested women were reportedly tasked with collecting monetary demands as part of their preliminary duties before undergoing military training. These revelations emerged after interrogations with the arrested militants.

Authorities have expressed concern over the growing trend of using female recruits in such illegal activities, further complicating efforts to curb the state’s extortion networks.