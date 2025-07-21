Imphal: Manipur Police detected two unnatural death cases within 24 hours in different police stations across the valley districts, officials reported on Monday.

In the first case, a 57-year-old man died by suicide. He was found hanging from a tree branch at the top of Iroisemba Hills under Imphal West district on Sunday, police said. Some local passers-by witnessed the tragic scene and immediately informed the police.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Responding to the alert, a team from Lamphel Police Station arrived at the site and conducted an inspection. A State Forensic Science team later carried out an inquest of the body and the surrounding area before bringing the body down.

Police identified the deceased as Chingangbam Hemanta (57), son of the late Bijoy, from Lamdeng Mayai Leikai in the same district. Authorities are investigating the cause of the suicide and have registered a case in connection with the incident.

In a separate case, police found the body of Heisnam Boynao alias Kirankumar (33), son of Sanahal Singh of Moirang Khoiru Awang Leikai, who died of electrocution in the same locality on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

After he accidentally came into contact with a live wire around 11.30 am, locals rushed him to Moirang CHC, where he succumbed to his injuries. Moirang Police registered an unnatural death (UD) case and sent the body to the RIMS morgue for a post-mortem examination.