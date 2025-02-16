Imphal: Cyber Crime of the Manipur Police reportedly detected malicious, and threatening calls from fraudulent communicators attempting to influence the Members of Legislators of the Manipur State Assembly.

The nuisance or attempt to mislead the elected legislators came to the light of the general masses when the state police alerted the general people with the announcement of complaints received from the MLAs, officials reports said on Sunday.

The cases of communication whether suggestions for the formation of a new government or malicious attempts from fraudulent callers to mislead the MLAs had been registered with the state police during the past 24 hours.

Police said that they received complaints about fraudulent calls from unknown individuals attempting to influence and mislead MLAs of the State Assembly by exploiting the ongoing political situation in the state.

Concerning this, an FIR has been registered in Imphal Police Station and necessary legal action is underway.

It is hereby warned that those involved in such fraudulent activities will face strict and strong legal consequences. The investigation is in full swing.

It is worth noting that after imposing the President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13 with the state assembly under suspended animation, the disgruntled MLAs of various political parties are trying to elect a new chief minister of Manipur with the revival of the state assembly which has its tenure till 2027.

Against this backdrop, the disgruntled MLAs reportedly got many phone calls from various quarters.

Additionally, Many political parties except the BJP and several organizations held the BJP legislators responsible for PR imposition in Manipur.