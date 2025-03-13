Manipur police neutralize IEDs at different strategic locations

Imphal: In a joint operation conducted by the Paramilitary forces and Manipur police, security personnel seized a huge cache of firearms at the interdistrict hills of Churachandpur and Kakching district and also neutralized 3 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 11 high explosive hand grenades during the past 24 hours.

Officials said that the combined security forces conducted a joint operation in the remote villages along the hills of the Wangoo Laipham Awang Chingya and Warukok Hill range under Wangoo-PS, Kakching District, adjoining Churachandpur.

The operations averted potential terror incidents by recovering and destroying the IEDs at different strategic locations of Manipur, the official said.

During the operation, security personnel recovered one IED with wire (green in colour) weighing about 2 kg approx, one IED red in colour weighing about 1 kg approx, one IED black in colour weighting about 1.5 kg approx, three 36 Hand Grenades, two.80 Grenade, two HE hand Grenade, 4 HE Grenade without detonator, one Tear Smoke Grenade, three Tear Smoke Shell (soft nose), one Tear Smoke Shell (Normal), one Anti-Riot Shell, one Grenade Key, one SMG Carbine without a magazine, one Single Barrel Gun, one modified .303 Rifle, one Single Barrel Gun, one Revolver, one live round of HEDP MG-4 (40 mm), one live round of HEDP MG-3 (40 mm), four 9 mm live round ammunition, ten 7.62 mm live ammunition, eight empty cases of AK Rifle, 27 Empty cases of INSAS Rifle, 06 live ammunition of AK Rifle, 81 live ammunition of INSAS Rifle, five 70 mm Cartridges, and one Baofeng Handset.

“Authority handed over the retrieved items to the concerned police station for further investigation”, the official added.

