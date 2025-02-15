Manipur Police crack down on black film violations, seize 400+ vehicles

Imphal: In a renewed effort to curb traffic violations, Manipur Police have initiated an awareness and enforcement drive targeting vehicles with black films on windshields and side windows.

As part of the crackdown, police have also taken action against shop owners selling black film rolls.

Over the past six days, dozens of black film rolls were seized from accessory shops across the region. Several vehicles violating traffic rules were challaned and impounded in various areas of Imphal East district.

A total of more than 400 vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers, and other vehicles, were seized and fined during the operation.

The police have urged the public to comply with traffic regulations and removed black films from their vehicles. They have also instructed car accessory shop owners to surrender remaining stock of black film rolls to the nearest police station.

Failure to adhere to these directives will result in legal consequences under the Supreme Court’s order (CWP 265 of 2011) and Section 100(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police warned.