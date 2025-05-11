Imphal: The Director General of Police, Manipur, made a two-day visit to Ukhrul District to oversee the general law and order situation and also assess and review security preparedness for the Shirui Festival, scheduled to take place from May 20 to 24, 2025, in Ukhrul District.

On the first day of his visit on Saturday, the DGP visited the office of the Superintendent of Police, Ukhrul Police Station (PS), Litan PS, 6th Manipur Rifles Battalion Headquarters.

He chaired a security meeting with police officers of the district. He also discussed security-related issues with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers and Assam Rifles. Further, the DGP visited all key venues where events and cultural programmes are set to be held.

He interacted with ground-level officers and issued detailed briefings and directives to ensure the festival is conducted in a safe, peaceful, and well-coordinated manner.

Meanwhile, the Tribal Youth Council Manipur (TYCM), General Headquarters, has urged the Executive Committee of the Festival 2025 to revise the approved budget allocation and incorporate provisions for the promotion of local entrepreneurs, farmers, indigenous products, and disability-inclusive events. Notably, the state government has allotted Rs 6.30 crores for the Festival 2025, officials said.

