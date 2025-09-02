Imphal: A joint team from the central and state police apprehended two alleged smugglers, including a woman, along with contraband drugs, specifically World is Yours (WY) tablets (Methamphetamine), in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Monday, the police reported on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence, the joint team conducted the operation at Lilong, under the jurisdiction of the Lilong police station in Thoubal district, aiming to foil the smuggling of contraband drugs.

The operation successfully resulted in the arrest of two smugglers, later identified as Makakmayum Musharaf (27) and Mrs. Ruhani (25).

The duo was arrested from Musharaf’s residence at Lilong Hangamthabi, Lilong-PS, Thoubal district.

Authorities recovered 2.35 kgs of World is Yours (Methamphetamine) tablets, Rs 2,04,800 in cash, six mobile phones, three notebooks, multiple identity cards including Aadhaar, voter ID, driver’s license, PAN, and ATM cards, a Walkie-Talkie set with charger, and jewelry items such as a jantra, hand ring, and earrings.

According to official reports, the confiscated items have an estimated worth of approximately Rs 8 crores in the international clandestine drug trade.

The arrestees have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023.