Imphal: Manipur police, in their relentless drive to curb motor vehicle-related offences, detained 27 persons accused of involvement in various vehicle lifting cases and recovered a stolen four-wheeler on Sunday.

According to the Manipur Police morning bulletin issued on Monday, police arrested one vehicle lifter identified as Sapam Mick Singh (27), a resident of Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai near the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Authorities arrested him from his hiding place at Kombirei Housing Complex, Lamphelpat, Imphal West district. Police recovered a stolen Hyundai i20 following his arrest.

Officials added that the police registered a criminal case against him under Sections 112, 303, and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for further legal proceedings.

The arrest and vehicle recovery followed police detaining 22 persons along with their vehicles for violating various traffic rules, such as driving without a Registration Certificate (RC) or driving vehicles without number plates.

Reports stated that police also detained four suspects involved in similar cases at nakas/checkpoints installed in different districts of Manipur as part of anti-insurgency operations.

In a parallel operation, police issued 79 challans to motor vehicle offenders and collected fines totaling Rs. 1,41,000.