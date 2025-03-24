Imphal: Manipur police on Monday claimed to have busted an extortionist gang that had been threatening people in the valley districts of Manipur over the past few months, using the name of militants.

The police recovered a car, extorted money, mobile phones, and demand letters from the suspects.

An official report stated that the police received information about unknown individuals carrying small firearms, knives, and demand letters, who were extorting money from people in various areas of Imphal West district while threatening them with the name of militants.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A case was registered, and an investigation began.

The investigation, supported by technical resources and human intelligence, led to the arrests of three individuals, identified as Wahengbam Wanglen Meitei (22), Moirangthem Changkhonba Singh (18), and Khundongbam Meghachandra Singh (19).

A joint team of civil police and central forces arrested them from Lamdeng Khunou under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The trio was involved in extortion and abduction activities using the name of the underground Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group.

The police seized three mobile phones, three wallets containing Rs. 1000, Rs. 170, and Rs. 500 each, one four-wheeler, and some incriminating documents, including demand letters.