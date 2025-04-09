Manipur police arrests suspected extortion aide in Kangpokpi

Imphal: The Anti-Extortion Unit of the Manipur Police Commandos, along with central security forces, arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly assisting underground groups in extorting money from transport vehicles along National Highway-102, which connects Imphal to Dimapur in Nagaland.

The arrest took place during a patrol operation near PK Workshop, under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi Police Station in northern Kangpokpi district on Tuesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The joint forces were returning from Koubru Laikha when they encountered a group of individuals stopping commercial trucks and allegedly collecting money from the drivers.

On spotting the security forces, the group attempted to flee. However, one suspect, identified as Lunminthang Guite, a resident of Khamenlok, Saikul in Kangpokpi district, was apprehended at the scene.

Upon his arrest, authorities seized a smartphone, Rs. 25,000 in cash, and several incriminating documents. Police officials confirmed that Guite had been aiding underground organizations in extortion activities targeting transport vehicles.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following his apprehension, the suspect and the seized items were handed over to the local police. An FIR has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway.