Manipur police arrests man with 200 bottles of banned cough syrup

Imphal: Manipur police arrested a 30-year-old man for illegal possession of 200 bottles of banned cough syrup, often misused as a substitute for narcotics in the state.

The arrest followed a tip-off from Meira Paibis at Samurou Bazaar in Imphal West district about a head-on collision between two vehicles. Acting on the information, a police team led by SDPO Loitongbam Bimolchand from Wangoi police station rushed to the scene around 8 PM on Friday.

During a search of a Bolero vehicle involved in the incident, the police discovered four boxes containing 200 bottles (100 ml each) of the banned cough syrup.

The driver, identified as Phundreimayum Azad Ali, a resident of Lilong Haorebi Makhakha Leikai in Imphal West district, failed to provide a valid permit or license for transporting the restricted medicine.

The seized cough syrup contained triprolidine hydrochloride and codeine phosphate, substances regulated under the NDPS Act due to their high potential for abuse.

The accused was arrested at the spot, and a case has been registered against him. Police officials stated that an investigation is underway to uncover further details related to the case.