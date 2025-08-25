Imphal: The Manipur Police arrested a vehicle-lifter and recovered stolen vehicles worth approximately Rs 9 lakh on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police detained a 36-year-old man in Thoubal district. During questioning, he failed to provide satisfactory answers and was later identified as Md. Naseer Khan, who admitted to stealing vehicles from different areas of the state capital.

Police recovered the following from his possession, hidden near his residence in Sangaiyumfam Part I, Sabal Leikai, Thoubal district: Maruti Suzuki A-Star (four-wheeler, Yamaha Fascino (two-wheeler) and Mobile phone with two SIM cards.

Authorities said the suspect was attempting to sell the stolen vehicles. No prior criminal record was found, and further investigations are ongoing.