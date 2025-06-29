Guwahati: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit of the Manipur Police Commandos arrested an alleged vehicle lifter and recovered a stolen two-wheeler in the northern part of Thoubal district on Saturday, police reported on Sunday.

Acting on intelligence inputs from multiple sources, the team received information that a Honda Activa had been stolen from a parking lot and was hidden somewhere in Thoubal district. Acting on these leads, the police conducted a targeted raid.

The operation, conducted in the Lilong Chaobok area of northern Thoubal district, lasted approximately two hours and successfully led to the arrest and recovery of the stolen vehicle.

The arrested person was identified as Syed Riyaj Khan alias Jame (28), a resident of Lilong Chaobok, Thoubal district.

According to the report, the police recovered a blue Honda Activa without a registration number, an anti-lock jack, and an Aadhaar card during the operation. The arrestee and the seized items were handed over to the concerned police station for legal formalities.

This marks the second recovery of a stolen vehicle in Thoubal district in less than three days.

Earlier, on June 26, 2025, police, with assistance from the public, arrested another vehicle lifter, Aribam Momo alias Ithem (32) of Sangaiyumpham Puleipokpi, Thoubal district, while he was in the act of stealing a vehicle from Babu Bazar in the same district.

Police recovered a stolen Honda Activa and several incriminating items from his possession.