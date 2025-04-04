Manipur: Police arrest vehicle lifter, recover stolen bikes

Imphal: Police have busted an organized vehicle-lifting gang operating along the Manipur-Assam border, leading to the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of four stolen vehicles.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the gang’s activities in Manipur’s Jiribam district and Assam’s Cachar district, a special operation was launched by Jiribam police over the past 48 hours in the border areas of South Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operation resulted in the arrest of a suspected gang member, identified as Nurul Islam alias Bapon (28) from Kamaranga Village under Jiribam Police Station. Based on his interrogation, police recovered four stolen two-wheelers, though other members of the gang remain at large.

The gang had been actively targeting two-wheelers across multiple districts in Manipur. The arrested suspect and the seized vehicles are currently in the custody of Jiribam police for further legal proceedings.

Authorities have assured that their crackdown on criminal activities will continue with full intensity. The public has also been urged to report information regarding stolen vehicles, especially those used in extortion, crimes against women, and other illegal activities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!