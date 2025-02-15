Manipur Police arrest UNLF member in arms smuggling & extortion

Imphal: The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Manipur Home Department, assisted by the City Police, arrested an active member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Pambei group) for his involvement in extortion and illegal arms transportation in and around Imphal city.

According to the Morning Manipur Police Control Room bulletin, the arrested individual, identified as Okram Aboy Meitei (37), has been directly linked to extortion activities and the smuggling of arms and ammunition.

Based on intelligence reports of individuals attempting to illegally transport arms and ammunition from Imphal East to Imphal city, a special operation was launched. The operation led to the arrest of Meitei at a hideout near Tera Makhong under the Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district on Friday.

Authorities seized a .32 pistol with three live rounds, a mobile phone, and incriminating documents from his possession.

Meitei has been handed over to the City Police for further legal action. The UNLF, a prominent insurgent group founded in 1964, is currently in peace talks with the central and state governments.

