Imphal: Manipur Police, in coordination with central forces, arrested two alleged cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – Meeyamgi Feengang Lanmi (KCP-MFL) group, who were involved in public shootings, extortion, criminal activities, arms transportation, and abduction for ransom.

The Manipur Police Control Room reported on Wednesday that intelligence-based cordon and search operations were carried out extensively on Tuesday to nab those involved in extortion and other criminal activities in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During these operations, the joint team arrested an active cadre of the KCP (MFL), namely Khaidem Nongpoknganba Singh of Lamlai Mayai Leikai, Imphal East district.

He was arrested at Nongada Awang Leikai under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East district.

Based on his disclosure, another KCP (MFL) cadre, later identified as Thounaojam Ashokumar Singh of Leiphrakpam Mamang Leikai, Thoubal district, was arrested from his hideout at Langthabal Kunja under Singjamei Police Station, Imphal West district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Reports stated that Thounaojam Ashokumar Singh was involved in a firing incident at Napet Palli village, Imphal East district, on the night of July 10, 2025.

As an active cadre of the KCP (MFL), he was also involved in concealing and transporting arms and ammunition for the banned underground group.

The team recovered one 9mm pistol along with one magazine, two mobile handsets, one wallet containing a sum of Rs. 510, and one Aadhaar card from their possession.