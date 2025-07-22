Imphal: Manipur Police arrested two young individuals involved in a sexual assault incident at Tellou Mayai Leikai under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district, the police reported on Tuesday.

In response to a complaint filed by the victim’s family, the police took prompt action and arrested the alleged culprits from different locations in the district on Sunday night.

The police stated that the arrests were made in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as amended by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The accused were later identified as:

(i) Kshtrimayum Ajoy (20) of Tellou Mayai Leikai, Imphal East district, and

(ii) Mangsatabam Ajay (21) of Nongada Kameng Khunjao, Imphal East district.

The police further stated that the arrested individuals are now in judicial custody for proper investigation and further legal proceedings under the relevant sections of the law.

They also affirmed that the identity of the victim has been withheld in accordance with applicable legal provisions.