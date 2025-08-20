Imphal: Manipur police arrested two alleged drug traffickers in the southern Churachandpur district, which shares a border with Myanmar, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the state’s anti-drug smuggling squad conducted a swift raid over the past 24 hours, recovering 111 soap cases containing 1.3 kilograms of brown sugar, reportedly of Myanmar origin. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 5 crore on the international black market.

The operation took place on Tuesday near Pioneer Camp along NH-102B, in the vicinity of Singhat police station. The arrested individuals, both from the Kuki-Zo community, have been identified as Lungousiem of Songpi Kholui village and Ngamminlal of Songpi village.

During the raid, authorities also seized a Yamaha MT-15 two-wheeler (black, MN 01AF 9857) and a Mahindra Bolero four-wheeler (MN 04AF 5742). Preliminary investigations indicate that the drugs were smuggled into Manipur from neighbouring Myanmar.

The arrestees have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023, and legal proceedings are underway.

