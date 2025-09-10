Imphal: Manipur Police and central security forces arrested a woman and a man on Tuesday for unauthorized possession of contraband items during twin operations conducted in two districts, official sources said on Wednesday.

Ruhina Begum (35), a resident of Sangaiyumpham Cherapur Mathak Leikai under Thoubal Police Station, Thoubal district, was arrested from her residence.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police recovered 120 SAMPFX+ capsules, 29 bottles of TUSSREX-TR cough syrup, and 8 empty cases used to conceal the aforementioned items from her possession.

The Manipur government has banned the sale of these items without a valid prescription from a medical doctor, as drug addicts are using them as substitutes for stimulants. According to police, the arrested woman failed to produce valid documents for possessing the seized items.

In a simultaneous operation, the joint team arrested a man identified as Bangkin Oinam (22) of Heingang Mayai Leikai, Imphal East district, from North AOC under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West district. Police recovered 6.955 kg of cannabis/ganja from a suitcase in his possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Based on the seizures, police registered two cases under relevant sections of the law and forwarded the accused to court.