Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested two members of Arambai Tengol (AT), a Meitei socio-cultural group, for their suspected involvement in the abduction of a man from Cachar district of Assam.

The victim was successfully rescued in coordinated police operations.

According to the Manipur Police morning bulletin, the arrests were made during separate raids conducted over the last 36 hours in Jiribam district, which borders Assam.

The two accused identified as RK Khomdonsana (32) of Bhutangkhal, Borobekra, and Lourembam Thoiba alias Jackson (20) of Uchathol, both from Jiribam belong to Unit-41 of Arambai Tengol.

They were reportedly involved in the abduction and assault of Ajimul Hussain Laskar, a resident of Bakhal in Cachar district, Assam. During the operations, the police successfully rescued the abducted individual. However, no weapons were recovered from the suspects at the time of arrest.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to Jiribam Police Station, where legal proceedings under relevant sections are underway.