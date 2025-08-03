Imphal: A joint team of Manipur Police and central security forces successfully arrested three active cadres of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-PRO) in separate operations in the southern districts of the state.

The arrests were made during coordinated cordon-and-search operations over the past 36 hours in Thoubal and Kakching districts.

In addition to the arrests, the team seized three pistols, a two-wheeler, and communication devices, including mobile phones and SIM cards.

In the first operation, two PREPAK-PRO cadres were apprehended from the Heirok Uyok Ching area in Thoubal district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abujam Hemchandra Singh, aged 35, also known as Naoba and Pandamba, from Heirok Part-III, Kabo Leikai, and Khundongbam Suresh Singh, aged 19, also known as Maimu, from Heirok Part-III, Laishram Leikai.

From their possession, the police seized two pistols with magazines, seven live rounds, a Hero Maestro scooter, three mobile phones, four SIM cards, and an Aadhar card.

In a separate operation, the team arrested Yumnam Sushintakumar Singh, aged 26, an active member of PREPAK, from his residence in Wabagai Mairenbam Leikai, Kakching district.

From his possession, the team recovered a 7.65mm pistol (0.32) along with a magazine loaded with eight live rounds, a mobile phone, and an Aadhar card.

All three arrestees have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared PREPAK and its armed wing, the Red Army, as “unlawful associations.” PREPAK, established on October 9, 1977, is an insurgent group that demands an independent homeland for Manipur.

The group claims that Manipur’s merger with India in 1949 was illegal and has pledged to keep fighting until it creates a free, developed, and equal society in Kangleipak.