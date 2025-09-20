Imphal: Manipur Police on Saturday arrested three alleged militants linked to different underground groups and seized arms and ammunition, a day after two Assam Rifles personnel were killed in an ambush in Bishnupur district.

According to the police bulletin, the attack occurred on Friday evening at Nambol Sabal Leikai when unidentified armed men opened fire on a Tata 407 vehicle carrying Assam Rifles personnel. Two soldiers were killed and five others injured.

In the ensuing operations, security forces arrested Sapam Paikhomba Meitei (20), an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Taibanganba), from Laphupat Tera Hiyangkhong under Mayang Imphal Police Station in Imphal West district. Authorities seized a .32 pistol with an empty magazine, a mobile phone, and an Aadhaar card from him.

Another militant, Thokchom Romen Singh (47) of KCP (Noyon), was arrested near Ningthoukhong Project Gate under Bishnupur Police Station. A mobile phone and SIM card were recovered from him.