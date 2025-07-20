Imphal: Manipur Police arrested three abductors and rescued an abducted person during an operation conducted at Keirenphabi village under Bishnupur District Police Station in Bishnupur district on Saturday, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off from multiple sources that unknown persons had abducted Moirangmayum Khagemba Singh (24), a resident of Ithai Bazaar in Bishnupur district, the police launched a targeted operation.

They successfully rescued the victim, who suffered serious injuries after the armed miscreants tortured and beat him during captivity.

Authorities later admitted the injured victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to reports.

The operation concluded with the arrest of three individuals, identified as:

Koijam Roshan Meitei (32), of Pukhao Iranpham, currently residing at Moirang PWD Leirak in Bishnupur district; Haobijam Somokanta Singh (31), of Sunusiphai Maka Leikai in the same district; and Kongjengbam Napoleon Singh (26), of Phougakchao Ikhai, currently staying at Moirang Lamkhai Relief Camp in the same district.

Police later transferred the arrested individuals to the relevant police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

A day earlier, Manipur Director General of Police, Rajiv Singh, visited Bishnupur district to review the law and order situation, interact with officers, and boost the morale of the forces. Officials reported that he held meetings with District Police Officers, CAPFs, MPS probationers, OCs, including CDOs, and women police personnel.

The visit concluded with a felicitation ceremony, where officials presented the DGP Disc & Commendation in Bishnupur district.

Reports added that the visit reinforces an enduring commitment to security, coordination, and recognition of police personnel for their selfless dedication to service and duty.