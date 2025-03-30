Imphal: Cybercrime branch of the Manipur police in a special operation arrested an internally displaced person (IDP) on a charge of the misuse of Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs) cards, the police said.

The police arrested Wahengbam Ajit Meetei @ Apa (32), a resident of Leimakhong Chingmang, Imphal West District, from Mandop Yumpham Relief Camp, Khurkhul in Imphal West District, for selling SIM cards using the credentials of other persons without their consent or knowledge.

Authorities suspect that he sold the SIM cards to anti-social elements who use them for various illegal activities, such as extortion.

Police seized 22 BSNL 5G READY SIM Cards, 51 Airtel 5G plus SIM Cards, 44 Airtel 5G plus MNP SIM Cards, one mobile handset, and one Aadhaar Card.

The police handed the arrested person, along with the seized items, to the concerned police station for further legal action.

Police also urged people to report suspicious activities or irregularities concerning SIM card sales or usage.

The Police also warned telecom vendors that non-compliance with the government’s guidelines in issuing SIM cards would result in severe legal action against them.