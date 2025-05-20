Manipur police arrest PLA cadres, seize huge cache of arms

Imphal: Manipur police have arrested an active cadre of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

The operations were carried out in two vulnerable areas of Imphal West district within the last 24 hours.

The arrested militant has been identified as Huirem Dinesh Meetei, also known as Sanouton, aged 32, a resident of Jiribam Sorok Atingbi Khunou in Jiribam district.

He was apprehended from his hideout in Meitei Lamkhai, Chajing, in Imphal West. During the arrest, police recovered a mobile phone from his possession.

Following his on-the-spot interrogation, security forces swiftly launched follow-up operations at Phayeng Sabal Leikai and Sanjenbam, both under the jurisdiction of Lamsang Police Station. These operations led to the discovery of a substantial stockpile of weapons and tactical equipment.

Recovered items included an SLR rifle and a modified .303 rifle, both with magazines, along with three pistols and corresponding magazines. Security personnel also found a No. 36 high-explosive grenade without a detonator, various rounds of 7.62 mm, .303, and 5.56 mm ammunition, a WP smoke grenade, and several tear smoke shells. In addition, a Kenwood communication set (lacking its antenna), four bulletproof vests, seven fiber plates, camouflage clothing, caps, and helmets were also seized.