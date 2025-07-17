Imphal: The Manipur Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, identified as Md Abdul Hakim, in connection with the tragic hit-and-run case involving a Manipuri woman, Shamurailatpam Manitombi (55), a resident of Bishnupur district.

The arrest came ten days after the crime, police said on Thursday.

Police arrested Md Hakim on Wednesday night and seized his four-wheeler, a Maruti Fronx involved in the accident.

They produced him before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Bishnupur, which remanded him to police custody until July 19.

The Moirang Police further registered a case against him under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The tragic incident occurred at Naranseina Thongkhong along Tiddim Road in Bishnupur district, under the jurisdiction of Moirang Police Station, at around 7.30 pm on July 7, 2025.

Police reported that a four-wheeler speeding toward Imphal from the Moirang side knocked down the woman pedestrian at Naranseina Thongkhong and fled the scene.

Emergency responders evacuated the injured woman and rushed her to RIMS Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

In the course of the investigation, police also reviewed CCTV footage from nearby roads and identified the vehicle as a Maruti Fronx owned by one Md Imtiyaz Khan of Hiyangthang Tarehei Konjil in Imphal West district.

During questioning, police said, Md Abdul Hakim confessed that he had been driving the vehicle on that fateful night.