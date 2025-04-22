Imphal: A combined team of Manipur Police and central security forces arrested a female and three cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) in separate operations in Imphal East district of Manipur during the past 36 hours.

Manipur Police morning bulletin reports that active PREPAK (Progressive) members were arrested from Ngakhapat Adventure Kharok under Sagolmang police station in Imphal East District.

They were identified as Nongthombam Maingou Singh (33), Nongthombam Mohen Singh (45), and Keisham Sana Leima @ Tamphasana @ Lingjel (40).

Based on their on-spot interrogation, the second operation was conducted and another Prepak cadre, namely Khundrakpam Katho Singh (22), was also arrested from his residence located at Sawombung Thongkhong Awang Leikai, Imphal East District.

They were involved in the kidnapping of two persons from the Imphal East District for ransom. The arrests were made at a hideout located near Naorem Birahari College, Khundrakpam, Imphal East District, who were safely rescued by the police team later.

Police recovered one.32 pistol, one magazine loaded with five rounds, 6 mobile handsets, a black colour waist belt, and 2 two-wheeler vehicles.