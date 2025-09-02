Imphal: Manipur Police, for the first time, have dismantled a newly formed militant outfit by arresting four volunteers and recovering a significant cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and warlike stores during a coordinated operation.

According to the Manipur Police morning bulletin issued on Tuesday, a joint team from the Imphal East and West district police carried out the arrests of four members belonging to an outfit known as the Keishal Village Volunteer Organization.

The arrests took place at the suspects’ respective residences based on intelligence inputs suggesting their involvement in transporting illegal arms and ammunition, as well as engaging in prejudicial activities over the past thirty-six hours.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Rajkumar Sidharth @ Momo, aged thirty-three, from Sagolband Bijoy Govinda in Imphal West district; Laishram Rameshor Meitei, aged forty-four, from Lairikyengbam Leikai Salan Leirak in Imphal East district; Athokpam Brojendro Singh @ Mukil, aged forty-five, from Top Awang Leikai in Imphal East; and Laishram Sachikanta Singh @ Naothing, aged twenty-five, also from Top Awang Leikai.

From their possession, police seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives:

Arms:

01 AK rifle 02 AK Ghatak rifles 01 INSAS rifle 02 7.62mm SLRs 02 9mm carbines 03 .303 rifles 01 defective 9mm pistol with one magazine 01 modified .303 rifle with mounted scope 02 7.56mm INSAS rifles 01 7.62mm SLR 01 additional AK rifle

Ammunition:

263 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition 265 rounds of INSAS ammunition 153 rounds of .303 ammunition 349 rounds of AK ammunition 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition 02 barrel cartridges 100 empty INSAS cases 07 empty .303 cases 08 empty 7.62mm cases

Explosives:

01 No. 36 HE hand grenade with detonator 01 Chinese hand grenade with detonator 01 WP grenade 01 detonator

Magazines:

06 AK rifle magazines 13 INSAS rifle magazines 18 7.62mm SLR magazines 03 9mm carbine magazines 07 .303 rifle magazines 04 7.62 LMG magazines 04 INSAS LMG magazines

Anti-Riot Equipment:

02 stun shells 02 tear smoke shells 01 stun grenade

Other Items:

02 tube launchers 08 Baofeng handheld radios with 11 extra batteries and 5 chargers Miscellaneous weapon accessories: 01 defective .303 bolt

01 .303 foresight

01 modified barrel guard of a carbine 08 plates suspected to be bulletproof (3 fiber, 5 iron) 05 camouflage helmets/Patkas (suspected BP gear) 02 helmets (suspected bulletproof) 12 bulletproof vests 02 magazine pouches 04 rifle slings 04 mobile handsets with SIM cards 02 Aadhaar cards

The police report further said that the individuals were booked under the relevant sections of the Arms Act of 1959.