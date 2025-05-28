Manipur police arrest four insurgents, seize weapons

Imphal: Central and Manipur state security forces arrested four insurgents two each from the banned Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) and the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) on Tuesday.

Police recovered sophisticated weapons and electronic devices from the suspects, officials reported on Wednesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Two PREPAK cadres, identified as Shamjetsabam Ibomcha Meitei alias Ingenjao (30) of Thongjao Bazar, Thoubal District, and Lamjingba Wahengbam alias Luwanganba (23) of Kontha Ahanlup Makha Leikai, Imphal East District, were apprehended from Leirongthel Pitra under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal District.

From their possession, authorities seized one SLR rifle with one magazine, one INSAS rifle with one magazine, twelve rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition, and five rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition.

In the simultaneous operation, two KCP (PWG) activists—Sharmulailatpam Herojit Sharma alias John (32) of Yairipok Bishnunaha Mayai Leikai, Thoubal District, and Md Ayub Khan alias Thoiba (28) of Hiyangthang Tarahei Konjil, Imphal West District were arrested from Yairipok Bishnunaha under Yairipok Police Station, Thoubal District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrested KCP (PWG) members are reportedly involved in extortion activities, including monetary demands and threats, collecting money from oil pumps, and kidnapping in Thoubal District. Police also recovered two mobile phones and three SIM cards from their possession.

The arrested individuals and seized items have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action.