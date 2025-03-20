Imphal: Manipur police arrested a former insurgent involved in serving demand letters and extortion activities targeting educational institutes in the southern parts of the state.

Police arrested the former insurgent identified as Salam Brojen Singh (47), a former activist of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party – Taibangaba group, from his hideout in the Sandangkhong area under the Kumbi police station in Bishnupur District.

He is a resident of Sagang Bazar Mamang Leikai in the same District.

He extorted money and threatened government officials and teachers in educational institutes in Bishnupur district.

The team seized eight demand letters from an underground group, and lists of the 38 Schools of Bishnupur District.

The police said they have registered an FIR against him under the relevant sections of the law.