Imphal: Manipur Police on Thursday arrested five persons who were involved in playing football with assault rifles, including AK-47s, slung over their shoulders in a viral video getting circulated on various social media platforms.

The police report stated that the arrests were made after getting a video circulated on various social media like YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, etc.

In the video that went viral around 10/15 miscreants in camouflage attire and some people in football kits were seen holding sophisticated arms, playing football in full public views violating the Arms Act 1959.

Hanging arms at their shoulders in the video they were seen playing football during an ongoing football match at K. Gamnomphai Village Ground under the Saitu Sub-Division under G Saparmeina police station in Manipur’s Kangpokpi District.

The arrested persons are later identified as Mangtinlen Kipgen @ Baemang (26), Mangtinlen Kipgen (24), Seithenmang Kipgen (28), Lunminsei Kipgen (21), and Lunkhogin Kipgen (24).

Police said that relevant cases have been registered against them and further investigations.

Notably, the police have taken up the initiative in response to the appeals made by several organizations including the Delhi Meetei Co-ordinating Committee (DMCC) and the Meitei Heritage Society raising concerns pressing the governments to take strict measures to maintain law and order and militants’ impunity holding arms while playing the soccer in full public views.