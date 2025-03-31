Imphal: In a significant drive against the illicit opium plantations, Manipur police arrested four alleged poppy cultivators from a hideout under the jurisdiction of the Kangpokpi police station on Sunday.

Acting on intelligence-based information from various sources, a team from the Kangpokpi police station set up a trap and arrested four individuals who had been on the run for several months in connection with illegal poppy plantation cases, the police said.

The arrested individuals are Janggoulen Kipgen (41), Letginlal Kipgen (41), Kamginlen Kipgen (25), and Thangminlen Kipgen (34), all residents of Songjang village on the Imphal-Tamenglong road in Kangpokpi district.

The arrested individuals are now in police custody for further legal proceedings under the relevant sections of the law.

Police said that the Kangpokpi district topped the list with 4,454.4 acres of poppy plantations destroyed by the law protectors, followed by the Ukhrul district with 3,348 acres from 2017 to 2024.

Various law-enforcing agencies, including Manipur Police, have destroyed 19,135.60 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the state’s 12 districts between 2017 and 2024, an official report said.